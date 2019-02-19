Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Siok TAN. View Sign



Passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital on February 12, 2019, aged 80, after a short period of illness. Loved wife of Yee Seng Yee. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie, Kenny and Linda (Canada). Grandmother of Laura and Colin (Canada), and Andrew (deceased). Loved sister of Sok Ean and Siok Liew (Malaysia), loved grand-aunty and aunty to many nieces and nephews in Malaysia. The family would like to thank Dr Michelle Dickson (Clinical Haematologist), Dr Trish Neal and Helen Collings at Johnsonville Medical Centre and the District nurses at Kenepuru Hospital for their good care. A private family service for Siok will be held.







Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2019

