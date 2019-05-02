UMAGA,
Sinatala (nee Moananu):
Born 5 June 1931 in Samoa. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 30 April 2019, age 87. Adored wife of the late Lupetalimalima Siaosi Umaga (dec. May 2002). Amazing rock star mother of the late Siaosi (dec. Mar 1962), Robert, Tala, Rina, Rita & Julia. Loving and gracious Grandma of Holly, Siaosi, Milly. Special Mum to Reno Maru (dec. 2011) & Nana to his whânau. Treasured "Mum" of Fata, Keryn, and precious aunty of Sera & Pati and sons Daniel, Matthew, Joseph. Special aunty of Vinise, Tufaina, Karen, Amy. All are welcome to celebrate Mum's life at her Family Service on Friday 3 May at 6.00pm, at the Pacific Islanders Presbyterian Church, cnr Constable & Daniell Streets, Newtown. Funeral Service will be Saturday 4 May at 10.00am, same venue, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery. Mum will lie in-state at PIPC Hall from 9.00am - 9.00pm on Thursday & Friday, then taken home to Somerset Ave, Newtown.
Published in Dominion Post from May 2 to May 3, 2019