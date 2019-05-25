IVA, Sinapati
(Sinbad):
26.05.2009
Passed away 10 years ago. Much loved husband of Loma, and much loved and missed father of Leilani and Keri, and adored papa to his 4 grandchildren - Jesse, Kiana, Robbie and Jaime.
We thought of you with love today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday,
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence,
We often speak your name,
All we have are memories,
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory's our keepsake,
With which we'll never part,
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our heart.
Ia Manuia Lau Malaga
Forever in our Hearts
Loma, Leilani, Keri
and families
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019