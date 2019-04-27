BRAY,
Shona Joy (nee Woods):
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Sunday, 21 April 2019, aged 54 years. Much loved wife for 26 years to Tim. A beautiful, perfect Mum to Stephanie, Caitlyn, Kirsten, and Ethan. A much loved sister, aunt and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Surf Life Saving NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Shona's life will be held at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Monday, 29 April 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019