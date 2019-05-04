ROWLAND, Shirley Avis:
Originally of Manawatu, most recently of Picton. Shirley died in Wellington on 30th April 2019, in good company and listening to music. Married to Lindsay Rowland (dec) and then partner with Bruce Scott (dec). Lovely mother of Neil, Kevin (dec), Jan and Euan. Loved by Margaret and Katreena. Much loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. Gran to Sarah, Gareth, Holly and Mitch. Great-gran to Lucah and Lincoln. Messages may be sent to 'The Rowland Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity. A farewell for Shirley will be held at Whenua Tapu Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Monday, 6th May 2019 at 12.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019