Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley MURRAY. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully on 2 May 2019 after a long fight with cancer. Much loved wife of the late Iain. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Fiona & Duncan and Glenn. Beloved Nana to Ryan, Daniel and Liam. Cherished sister to Ron (dec), June (dec), Florence (dec), and Betty (dec). A much loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Anne and all of her friends for their love and support. The family would also like to thank the care staff at Aroha Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the chapel at Aroha Care Centre, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, on Monday 6 May 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the 'Murray' family may be sent c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.







MURRAY, Shirley Ann:Peacefully on 2 May 2019 after a long fight with cancer. Much loved wife of the late Iain. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Fiona & Duncan and Glenn. Beloved Nana to Ryan, Daniel and Liam. Cherished sister to Ron (dec), June (dec), Florence (dec), and Betty (dec). A much loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Anne and all of her friends for their love and support. The family would also like to thank the care staff at Aroha Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the chapel at Aroha Care Centre, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, on Monday 6 May 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the 'Murray' family may be sent c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers