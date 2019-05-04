MURRAY, Shirley Ann:
Peacefully on 2 May 2019 after a long fight with cancer. Much loved wife of the late Iain. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Fiona & Duncan and Glenn. Beloved Nana to Ryan, Daniel and Liam. Cherished sister to Ron (dec), June (dec), Florence (dec), and Betty (dec). A much loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Anne and all of her friends for their love and support. The family would also like to thank the care staff at Aroha Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the chapel at Aroha Care Centre, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, on Monday 6 May 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to the 'Murray' family may be sent c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019