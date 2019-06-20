Shirley MORRIS

Death Notice

MORRIS,
Shirley (nee Huffadine):
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Shirley, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Clifford Morris (Vaughn). Loved mother of Charmain Marsh (& partner Maea Lackner) (Dannevirke), and Gordon Cheriton (& partner Marley) (NSW Australia). Cherished grandmother, great- grandmother & great-great-grandmother to many. A service for Shirley will be held at Trinity Church, 11a Hall Adelaide Road, Newton, Wellington, on Friday 21st June at 11.30am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery, 237 Makara Road, Makara, Wellington.
Farewell our strong independent Mother & friend.

Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2019
