McCARTIE/BURNS,
Shirley Moira (nee Roper):
Passed away at her home on Saturday 1 June 2019. Loved wife of the late John Burns and the late Trevor McCartie. Cherished mother and mother in-law of Eileen, Shona, Myra and Paul, Karen and Dave, Mark and Suzie. Loved grandma of her 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Shirley's life will be celebrated at the Lychgate Chapel, Johnsonville on Saturday 8 June 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 4, 2019