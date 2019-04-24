MARETT,
Shirley (nee Rixon):
Passed away peacefully on 22 April 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Harry. Very special mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Vanessa Marett, and Jamie and Sue Marett. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Judy and Bruce, and sister of the late Derek Rixon, and the late Ngaire Montgomery. Special Nanna of Sarah, Emily and Thomas. A service and celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Saturday 27 April 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Marett family can be left on line at www.tlas.co.nz or posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019