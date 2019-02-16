LUDGATE, Shirley Patricia:
On Friday 15th February 2019, at Whitby Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Bruce (dec) and Gerard; Mark and Maria. Loved Grandma of Michelle and John, Jessica and Olivia, and Great-Grandma of Daniel, Sarah, Luke and Charlotte. A service for Shirley will be held at The Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Thursday 21st February, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019