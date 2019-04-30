HOPGOOD,
Shirley Elizabeth:
Of Johnsonville. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 27 April 2019. Loving wife to David (dec). Beautiful mother to Leanne, Nigel and Andrew. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Fearless leader of all. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages for 'the Family of Shirley Hopgood' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service for Shirley will be held in the Johnsonville Uniting Church, 18 Dr Taylor Terrace, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Wednesday 1 May 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2019