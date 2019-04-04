PRINCE, Sheree Lucy:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheree PRINCE.
Passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Monday 1st April 2019. Beloved partner of Ian. Dearly loved mum of Angie, Keryn, Hayden, Justin, Catherine, Bradley and Elizabeth. Adored nan of Chloe and Mark. Loved aunty of Cody and Autumn. Dearly loved close friend of Fiona, Shontelle and Jessica. Also dearly loved by adopted sons, Alex and PJ. Will be sorely missed by all the children and staff at Taita Central School. A service to celebrate Sheree's life will be held at Haven Falls Funeral Home in Wainuiomata on Friday 5th April 2019, commencing at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation service.
Haven Falls Funeral Home Wellington 0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2019