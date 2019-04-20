Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila WRIGHT. View Sign



WRIGHT, Sheila Mary:Of Titahi Bay. Loved wife of the late Derek (Taffy). Beloved mother, mother-in-law, nana, great-nana and friend. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 17 April 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Special thanks to all the nurses and staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their wonderful care. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Wednesday 24 April commencing at 11.00am. Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019

