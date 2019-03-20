DRYDEN, Sheila Ruth:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila DRYDEN.
On 13 March 2019, peacefully at home, aged 81 years. Beloved daughter of John and Agnes Dryden, sister of Dorothy and Jim MacDonald, and Alan Dryden and Jill Sutherland. Aunt of Iain, Hazel, Jennifer and Neil. Dearly loved cousin of Ted and Doris, will be sadly missed. Long-time friend of Eleanor Trusler and her family. Honorary "Aunty Sheila" to 10 nephews and nieces.
Remembered fondly and
with much love.
Special thanks to Sheila's many kind carers and to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of Sheila. Messages to the Dryden family may be left in Sheila's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In accordance with Sheila's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 20, 2019