Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
GRANT, Shaun Michael:
Tragically on the morning of Friday, 14 June 2019, aged 19 years. Deeply loved son of Gareth Grant and Paula Conroy. Cherished brother of Ryan. Treasured by Jeannie, Chris, and all his extended family. Adored grandson of Christine, Terry, Lyn and John. Much loved nephew of Kerryn, Ange, Darren and their families. A service for Shaun will be held at the Taradale Rugby Club, 295 Guppy Road, Taradale, on Wednesday 19 June at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St John Ambulance at the service. Messages to the Grant & Conroy family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.

Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019
