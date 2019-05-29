Sharon KELLY

Guest Book
  • "rest easy cuz you were one of my idols growing up I wanted..."
    - Karina Wishnowsky
  • "My heartfelt condolences to Sharon's loved ones at this sad..."
    - Ana McGill
Death Notice

KELLY, Sharon Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Sunday 26 May 2019. Aged 50 years. Dearly loved wife of Mark. Loved stepmother of Jacinta, Shaniah, and Leigh. Nana Shaz to Kendra. Much loved daughter of Ivan and Carol, and loved sister of Alison and Tony. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Sharon will be held at the Hunterville Rugby Club, on Friday 31 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mt View Cemetery, Marton. A very big thank you to Arohanui Hospice and the District Nurses, Anne and Julie from Marton, you gave Sharon such special care.

Published in Dominion Post on May 29, 2019
