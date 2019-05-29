Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Sunday 26 May 2019. Aged 50 years. Dearly loved wife of Mark. Loved stepmother of Jacinta, Shaniah, and Leigh. Nana Shaz to Kendra. Much loved daughter of Ivan and Carol, and loved sister of Alison and Tony. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Sharon will be held at the Hunterville Rugby Club, on Friday 31 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mt View Cemetery, Marton. A very big thank you to Arohanui Hospice and the District Nurses, Anne and Julie from Marton, you gave Sharon such special care.



NZIFH



KELLY, Sharon Mary:Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Sunday 26 May 2019. Aged 50 years. Dearly loved wife of Mark. Loved stepmother of Jacinta, Shaniah, and Leigh. Nana Shaz to Kendra. Much loved daughter of Ivan and Carol, and loved sister of Alison and Tony. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Sharon will be held at the Hunterville Rugby Club, on Friday 31 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mt View Cemetery, Marton. A very big thank you to Arohanui Hospice and the District Nurses, Anne and Julie from Marton, you gave Sharon such special care.NZIFH Published in Dominion Post on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers