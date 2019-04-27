Sharon FITZGERALD

Guest Book
  • " Sharon's life was two entwined strands her spiritual life..."
    - Angela Antony
  • - Angela Antony
  • "Rest in Peace Aunty Sharon! Sending our love to all her..."
    - Emma Phegley-Giura
Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
095767108
Death Notice

FITZGERALD,
Sharon Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 22 April 2019. Dearly loved member of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd. Loving sister of Michael and Dan. Much loved and loving aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law and friend of many. The Sisters and the FitzGerald Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all involved for their devoted care of Sharon over the past two months. Requiem Mass to celebrate Sharon's life will be held in Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Tuesday 30 April, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.