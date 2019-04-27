FITZGERALD,
Sharon Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 22 April 2019. Dearly loved member of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd. Loving sister of Michael and Dan. Much loved and loving aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law and friend of many. The Sisters and the FitzGerald Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all involved for their devoted care of Sharon over the past two months. Requiem Mass to celebrate Sharon's life will be held in Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 24 Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Tuesday 30 April, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019