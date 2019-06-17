WHITAKER, Sharlene Anne:
On Sunday 16 June 2019, a brave soul passed away peacefully after a brief illness, aged 47. Dearly loved and adored daughter and stepdaughter to Anne and Noel Beban and daughter to Neville Whitaker. Loving partner of Paddy. Treasured stepsister to Kim, Tracey, Clinton, Lance and their families. Cherished best friend to Freda. In lieu of flowers, donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A farewell for Sharlene will be held on Friday, 21 June at 2.00pm, in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, Lane Street, Upper Hutt. At Sharlene's request please wear bright colours to her farewell.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019