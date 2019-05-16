JONES, Sharen Donella:
Suddenly at home on 13th May 2019, aged 68 years. Beloved wife of 46 years of Cliff. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Nathan, Emma & Steve Foreman, and Georgina & Chris Bucknor. Loving Nanna of Bailey James, Charlotte Peta; Zoey Pippa, Bella Rose, and Tora Lee. Loving sister of Trevor & Marie-Anne. A funeral service for Sharen will be held in The Village Chapel 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Monday 20th May, at 1.30pm. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
