PULLAR, Shane Thomas:
|
Aged 50 years, suddenly at work on February 25, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Michelle Smith, much loved Dad of Hevenlee and Navada, adored Koro of Jayden and Maddison. Much loved eldest son of Andy Pullar (dec), and Shirley and Bruce Campbell. Loved brother of Jehmial and Mai (Gisborne), Scott and Tam (Dunedin), Jared and Linnell (Foxton). The Funeral will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 11am at Legacy Funeral Home, Pyes Pa, Tauranga.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 28, 2019