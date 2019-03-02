SAMMONS, Selwyn:
|
Passed away at Wellington Hospital, on 29 January 2019. Selwyn has joined his brothers Robert and Bruce, and is remembered by his children Andrew, Michelle and Rachel, his other brothers Trevor, David, Ross, Denis and Adrian, and their families. As per his family's wishes Selwyn has been cremated and a memorial will be held in Whanganui, on 16 March 2019 to honour him. Thanks to all the staff at Alexander Rest Home for their care of Selwyn during the last years of his life.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2019