FIU, Sauiluma Ioasa:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 5 March 2019, at Wellington Hospital, after a long battle with lung cancer, aged 74 years. Dearly loved father to Jon, Jen, Richard, Laine, Tony, and 11 grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at PIPC, Church of Christ the King, 207 Champion Street, Cannons Creek, Porirua, on Monday 11 March 2019, at 10.00am. Fa'amolemole taofi le malo.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019