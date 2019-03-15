MARAMACIRI, Sister Sarto:
On 11 March 2019, peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Upper Hutt, aged 74 years. Beloved member of the Sisters of Compassion for 54 years. Loved daughter of the late Alevina and Erenato, and loved sister of her one sister and three brothers, all deceased. Much loved Aunt to her nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. A vigil will be celebrated in St Joseph's Home of Compassion, 237 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Sunday, 17 March 2019 at 3.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be held in the above location on Monday 18 March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Karori Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019