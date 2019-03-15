Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



dolc

On 11 March 2019, peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Upper Hutt, aged 74 years. Beloved member of the Sisters of Compassion for 54 years. Loved daughter of the late Alevina and Erenato, and loved sister of her one sister and three brothers, all deceased. Much loved Aunt to her nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. A vigil will be celebrated in St Joseph's Home of Compassion, 237 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Sunday, 17 March 2019 at 3.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be held in the above location on Monday 18 March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Karori Cemetery.







MARAMACIRI, Sister Sarto:dolcOn 11 March 2019, peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Upper Hutt, aged 74 years. Beloved member of the Sisters of Compassion for 54 years. Loved daughter of the late Alevina and Erenato, and loved sister of her one sister and three brothers, all deceased. Much loved Aunt to her nieces and nephews, and a friend to many. A vigil will be celebrated in St Joseph's Home of Compassion, 237 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Sunday, 17 March 2019 at 3.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be held in the above location on Monday 18 March 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Karori Cemetery. Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers