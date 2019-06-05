PRENTICE, Sarah (Myra):
Of Tawa. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on 2 June 2019, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Arch. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Graham and Justine, Jillian and John (dec). Loved nana to Natalie, and Jonathan. Loved great-nana to her great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Regional Children's Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Funeral Service for Myra will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Monday, 10 June 2019 commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019