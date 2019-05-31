MORETON,
Samuel Gordon (Gordon):
Peacefully on Thursday 30th May 2019 at Vickery Court, in his 84th year. Loved husband of Dawn for the past 64 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Philip, David & Janeen (Cromwell), Cheryl & Murray Tily. Loved grandfather of Daniel & Aleida (Wellington), Melissa (Brisbane), the late Oliver, Rupert (Wellington), Nicholas (Wellington), Charlotte & Anthony Princi (Perth). Loved great-grandfather of Annameika, Chloe, Saskia, Brennan and Madison. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Peter & the late Margaret (Greymouth), Murray & Clare, Stan & Margaret. Loved uncle to all his nieces & nephews. Many thanks for the many years of loving care to all the staff at Vickery Court. A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Church, cnr Lindisfarne & Miller Streets, Invercargill, on Tuesday 4th June 2017 at 10.30am. Followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Vickery Court would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to 62A Price Street, Invercargill.
Published in Dominion Post from May 31 to June 1, 2019