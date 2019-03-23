RANGIWHETU,
Sam Tatana Teao:
Of Marton, born 24 July 1933. Passed away peacefully on 21 March 2019, at Rotorua Hospital. Loved husband of Puhirangi (Rose) (nee Te Tuiri). Loved by all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sam will lie at 9A Karamu St, Taupo, until his Funeral Service at St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Turangi, at 11.00am, Monday 25 March. Burial at Te Korowhiti o Rereao (40 acre block) following the service.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019