LAKEMAN, Sam:
Peacefully on 11 June 2019 surrounded by his precious wife and children. Aged 44 years. Best friend and soulmate of Tracey. Incredible dad to Briar, Jayden and Amber.
"Just gone surfing"
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to Dr Dhabuwala, Dr Gregory, Dr Ian and the staff at Te Omanga Hospice. A service to celebrate Sam's life will be held in the Upper Hutt Baptist Church, cnr Fergusson Drive and Milton Street, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 17 June 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private interment.
Published in Dominion Post from June 13 to June 15, 2019