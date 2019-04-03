Fakalofa atu
PILA,
Saleputa Salehene (Charlie):
23.8.1943 - 31.03.2019
Our much loved Niue Papa took his last breath after a long brave battle. Dad to David, Favavau (Bubba), Salee & Kirstine, Andru & Paula, Malena (deceased) and Boyce. Loving Papa to his mokopuna. Honored son, brother and uncle to many. Loyal employee of the NZ Railways for over 50 years. Thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Wellington hospital for their respect and care of our Papa. His service will be on Thursday 4th April, 11.00am, at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium, Porirua, Wellington.
Fakaaue Fakaue lahi.
Messages can be sent via PO Box 50514, Porirua.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019