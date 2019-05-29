Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth WINSLOW. View Sign Death Notice



Ruth Chandravathani:

On 26 May 2019, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt. Passionate teacher and caring friend. Beloved wife of the late Jeddy. Cherished Ammah of Amirtha & Andrew and Clement & Kellie. Adoring Ammah of Caius and Every, and loving Appammah of Emily, Sadie and Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Ruth will be held in St Mark's Church, 58 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday, May 31, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All messages may be sent to "the Winslow Family" C/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.







