(nee Ormond):

Ruth finally succumbed to her long illness on Monday 11 February at Te Hopai Hospital, Newtown. She was the cherished wife of the late Richie and beloved mother to Joseph, Toni and Stephen, mother-in-law of Gael, Amanda and Julie. Also proud Nana of Dominic, Amelia, Alexander, Eliza, Abby, Ryan, Paul, Cody and Theo and great grandmother of Evie, Pernilla, Adeline, Axel and Joel. The family wish to express their gratitude to the excellent and caring staff at Te Hopai Hospital and to all her loyal visitors. No flowers please by request. Messages may be sent to the family c/- 306 Willis St., Wellington 6011. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 42 Ellice St., Mt Victoria, Wellington at 11.00am on Monday 18 February 2019, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019

