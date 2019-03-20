LEWIS, Ruth Isabel
|
(formerly Mark) (nee Adam):
Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Saturday 16th March. Wife of John Lewis. Mother to James and Allan Mark of Tawa. Mother-in-law of Angie. Special grandma to Dray and Zephyr Mark of Feilding. Mother-in-law of Sonya Knowles of Feilding. A special thank you to the staff at Mary Potter Hospice and Lisa of Ward 5, Wellington Hospital, for their care of Ruth. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice may be left at the service. A funeral service for Ruth will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Friday 22nd March at 10.00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 20, 2019