KIBBLEWHITE, Ruth Anne:
Passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Woburn Masonic Rest Home, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Robin. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Carina, Howard & Maree, Carl and Lucy. Much loved grandmother of Phillipa & Jimad, Stephen & Liv, Rachael & Shay, Matthew, Eric and Billy. Great-grandmother of Mia, Cooper and Willow. Thanks to the staff and carers at the Woburn Masonic Apartments and Rest Home for their support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at St Anne's Church, cnr Northland and Randwick Roads, Northland, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019