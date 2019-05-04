Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth KIBBLEWHITE. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Woburn Masonic Rest Home, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Robin. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Carina, Howard & Maree, Carl and Lucy. Much loved grandmother of Phillipa & Jimad, Stephen & Liv, Rachael & Shay, Matthew, Eric and Billy. Great-grandmother of Mia, Cooper and Willow. Thanks to the staff and carers at the Woburn Masonic Apartments and Rest Home for their support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at St Anne's Church, cnr Northland and Randwick Roads, Northland, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.







KIBBLEWHITE, Ruth Anne:Passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Woburn Masonic Rest Home, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Robin. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Carina, Howard & Maree, Carl and Lucy. Much loved grandmother of Phillipa & Jimad, Stephen & Liv, Rachael & Shay, Matthew, Eric and Billy. Great-grandmother of Mia, Cooper and Willow. Thanks to the staff and carers at the Woburn Masonic Apartments and Rest Home for their support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at St Anne's Church, cnr Northland and Randwick Roads, Northland, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers