WILLETTS,
Ruby Edith Mary (nee Fairey):
Born 15 February 1928. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 9 May 2019. Beloved wife of Ben (dec) for over 50 years. Dearly loved mother of Richard and Donna, and mother-in-law to Colleen and Leroy. Loved Grandma Ruby to Benjamin (10), Nicholas (8), and Oliver (7). Richard and Donna wish to acknowledge staff at the Special Care Unit of Bob Scott for the exemplary care of Ruby. A service to celebrate Ruby's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall St and Knights Rd, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 18 May at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All messages to 'The Willetts Family', c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on May 15, 2019