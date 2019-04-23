YOUNG, Roy:
Passed away peacefully on 19 April 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of May. A cherished father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Johnsonville and Burgess Roads, Johnsonville, on Friday 26th April, at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019