Roy YOUNG

Guest Book
  • "Such a gentleman! I remember when you spoke highly of me..."
    - Doreen Leacock (nee Litzelfellner)
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
Cnr Johnsonville & Burgess Rds
Wellington, Wellington
044776855
Death Notice

YOUNG, Roy:
Passed away peacefully on 19 April 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of May. A cherished father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Johnsonville and Burgess Roads, Johnsonville, on Friday 26th April, at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.