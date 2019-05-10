HEWSON, Roy William:
ONZM, JP
On May 8, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband and life-long partner of Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Graham, Allan and Pauline, Kevin and Megan. Devoted grandad of his 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Bob Scott Retirement Home for their care and compassion. A funeral service for Roy will be held in the Petone Rugby Clubrooms, Udy Street, Petone, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the Hewson family, PO Box 30-934, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from May 10 to May 11, 2019