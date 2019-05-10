Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



ONZM, JP

On May 8, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband and life-long partner of Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Graham, Allan and Pauline, Kevin and Megan. Devoted grandad of his 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Bob Scott Retirement Home for their care and compassion. A funeral service for Roy will be held in the Petone Rugby Clubrooms, Udy Street, Petone, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the Hewson family, PO Box 30-934, Lower Hutt 5040.







HEWSON, Roy William:ONZM, JPOn May 8, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband and life-long partner of Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Graham, Allan and Pauline, Kevin and Megan. Devoted grandad of his 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Bob Scott Retirement Home for their care and compassion. A funeral service for Roy will be held in the Petone Rugby Clubrooms, Udy Street, Petone, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the Hewson family, PO Box 30-934, Lower Hutt 5040. Published in Dominion Post from May 10 to May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers