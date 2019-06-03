Roy FIELD

Death Notice

FIELD, Roy:
On May 28, 2019, at Gracelands Resthome Hastings. Aged 88 years. Dear husband of the late Mary. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Phil, Sue and Jack, Rob and Martha, Liz and Alex, Andy and Rini. Loved grandad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Gracelands Resthome, for all their ongoing care of Roy during his final years. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Field family" c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156

Published in Dominion Post on June 3, 2019
