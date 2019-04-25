SHERRARD, Ross:
"Seven Spanish angels
took another angel home."
Rosco, our cowboy, took his last ride on April 24, 2019, aged 73 years. Much loved and cherished husband of Cheryl. Dearly loved father of John, Rhys, Kerri, Rebecca and their partners. Treasured Grandad of Cody, Hope, Alani, Maia, Chance, Tamblyn, Braven, Honar and Haze. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be gratefully received. A service for Ross will be held in the Magdalinos Room, Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Saturday, April 27 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Sherrard Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019