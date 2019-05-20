Ross MCLACHLAN

Death Notice

McLACHLAN, Ross Stuart:
Of Rangitumau, on May 18, 2019, in his 77th year. Dearly loved husband of Julie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Fiona and Russell, and Lucy and Rob. Adored Rossy to his grandchildren, Emma and Annabel, and Mahalia (deceased) and Silas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alistair (deceased) and Ava (Taupo), Corrie (deceased), and Ulrike (Auckland), and Nancy (Wellington). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Helen Clayson and Dr Kate Clarke. A service for Ross will be held in St Matthew's Anglican Church, 37 Church Street, Masterton, on Thursday, May 23, at 1.30pm followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2019
