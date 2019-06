KEARNS,Rosemary Jeanne (Rosie):It is with sadness and love we announce the sudden death of Rose who passed away peacefully in Paris, France, on 10th May 2019. Dearly loved wife of John. Much loved Mum to Zane and Shelley, Aaron, and Lyndell. Grandma Rose to Fergus and Finn.Always in our heartsSpecial thanks to Stefan Thierry and the team at the Centre Cardiologique De Nord, Paris. Messages to the Kearns family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.Never goodbyeThat means we are partingThat means a tear instead of a smileJust say AdieuMy heart is with youSay Au revoirBut never goodbyeFriends are invited to attend a memorial service for Rosie at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 5th July at 2.00pm.NZIFH