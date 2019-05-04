JACKSON, Rosemary:
Of Berhampore. Passed away on 14 April 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Israel and Betty Jackson. Sincere thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital and Te Whare Ra Uta (Kenepuru Hospital) for their care of Rosemary. Thanks also to the community at Temple Sinai for their care and assistance. In accordance with Rosemary's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service to remember and pray for Rosemary which will be held at the Porirua Hospital Chapel, 24 Upper Main Drive, Porirua (entrance off Raiha Street), on Wednesday, 8 May 2019, commencing at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019