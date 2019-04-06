DOBBIE, Rosemary Lillian:
Went to be with her Lord on 3 April 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Tom. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Evelyn, Pip and Bill, Anthea and Lloyd, Jonathan and Louise. Treasured nana of Jeremy, Stacey, Rebecca, Joel, Laura, Charlotte, Caleb, Joshua, Rhys, Jessamie, Eve, Emma, and Nicholas. Loved great-nana of Lukah, Arorangi, Talei, Eli, and Penelope.
Enter thou into the joy
of thy Lord
Matthew 25:21
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wellington Hospital ED and Ward 6 for their wonderful care. Messages for the family of Rosemary can be sent c/- Martins, 14A Downes Street, Titahi Bay. A visitation of Rosemary will be held at the Ninness Funeral Home, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, TODAY between 2.00pm and 4.00pm. All are welcome to then visit Rosemary at 14A Downes Street, Titahi Bay, tomorrow (Sunday) between 1.00pm and 5.00pm. A Funeral Service for Rosemary will be held at the Porirua East Gospel Chapel, 88 Hereford Street, Porirua, on Monday, 8 April 2019 commencing at 10.00am. A reception will follow the service. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery for interment commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019