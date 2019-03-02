ASHTON, Rosemarie
|
Shireen (nee James):
Rosemarie passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday 23 February 2019, aged 83. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Eric. Fond sister and sister-in-law of Jeremy James & Leslie, Aunt to Leigh-Anne and Emma James of Ashford, Kent, UK. Cherished and admired friend of Garth Jeanette, Amanda, Kate, Aaron, Esme and Jack. Treasured friend of Bobbie Mitchell (dec'd), Valerie Cummins, Christina Gibbons, Glenis Brown, Carole Haigh and Maggie May Kennedy. Rosemarie was a life member of Karori Rotary Club and will be greatly missed by her friends and family in New Zealand, UK, Australia and Canada. Messages may be sent c/- Satterthwaite family, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011 or via
www.heavenaddress.co.nz Donations to The Marsden Club, PO Box 17182, Karori, Wellington 6147, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. The funeral service for Rosemarie will be held at Old St Paul's, Mulgrave Street, Wellington, at 2.30pm, on Thursday 7 March 2019, followed by private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ Tel. 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019