SUTHERLAND,
|
Rosalie Joan:
Aged 78 years. Passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on April 3, 2019. Dear wife of the recently passed Warwick. Beloved mother of Matthew and Evan, mother-in-law of Deborah and Paivi, grandmother of Oliver, Alexandra, and Aslak. Much missed sister of Jennifer and all her extended family. Many thanks to the staff of Duart Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Rosalie's memory can be made to the Cancer Society. A service to celebrate Rosalie's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Monday, April 8 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Sutherland family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or sent C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019