Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 29th May 2019. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved and treasured Mum of Darren (deceased), Sonya, Debra and Steven. Also loved by Kathleen and Margaret (who were like daughters to her). Truly thankful to God for the extra months he gave to us to spend with Mum. Deepest thanks to the staff and management at Te Whanau Rest Home for their care towards Rosa. A celebration of Rosa's life will be held at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Radio Rhema would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages c/- I.C. Mark Ltd, 547 Queen Street, Levin.







KELLY, Rosa Ann:Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 29th May 2019. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved and treasured Mum of Darren (deceased), Sonya, Debra and Steven. Also loved by Kathleen and Margaret (who were like daughters to her). Truly thankful to God for the extra months he gave to us to spend with Mum. Deepest thanks to the staff and management at Te Whanau Rest Home for their care towards Rosa. A celebration of Rosa's life will be held at The Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Radio Rhema would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages c/- I.C. Mark Ltd, 547 Queen Street, Levin. Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019

