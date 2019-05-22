Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On 19 May 2019. Peacefully at the Woburn Enliven Home & Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Heather. Much loved father & father-in-law of Mary-Rose & Malcom Hammond, Malcolm & Mary, Clyde & Linda, and Alistair & Gaylene. Beloved grandfather & great-grandfather of his 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and their families. Respected member of the Masonic Lodge for 75 years. Grateful thanks to the staff of the Woburn Enliven Home & Hospital for their care and support. A service for Ron will be held the St James Anglican Church, 71 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday 27th May 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter interment at Taita Cemetery.







SANDERSON, Ronald Bond:On 19 May 2019. Peacefully at the Woburn Enliven Home & Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Heather. Much loved father & father-in-law of Mary-Rose & Malcom Hammond, Malcolm & Mary, Clyde & Linda, and Alistair & Gaylene. Beloved grandfather & great-grandfather of his 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and their families. Respected member of the Masonic Lodge for 75 years. Grateful thanks to the staff of the Woburn Enliven Home & Hospital for their care and support. A service for Ron will be held the St James Anglican Church, 71 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday 27th May 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter interment at Taita Cemetery. Published in Dominion Post from May 22 to May 25, 2019

