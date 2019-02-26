McPHERSON, Ronald:
Passed away peacefully in Sydney, Australia (late of Linden, Wellington), on Sunday 24 February 2019, in his 90th year. Devoted and loving husband to Christina. Amazing father and father-in-law to Clyde and Ackie (USA), Helen and Gary (Australia), Kirk and Claire, Ian, Ross and Maria. Grandfather to Michelle and Nicole (Australia), Joe and Steven (USA), Abraham, Tessa, Kieran and Danielle and great-grandfather to Luci, Ella, Georgie and Harry.
Much loved and will be
greatly missed by all.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019