HUTCHINSON,
Ronald Harry:
Of Otaki. On 14 June 2019 peacefully at Winara Care Home. Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec). Loving father of Bob (dec), Wayne and Craig. Loved 'pop' of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A farewell service will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 14 Rangatira Street, Otaki, on Wednesday 19 June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium, Levin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post from June 15 to June 17, 2019