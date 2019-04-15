COBB, Ronald Ward (Ron):
|
On April 12, 2019, peacefully at Lady Allum Home, Milford, Auckland. In his 91st year. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Rosemary, much loved father of Greg and Deborah, loved poppa to Olivia, Zara, and Dante. Stepfather of Craig and Di, and Dee. Beloved Ronnie to Hannah, and James. A private family service will be held. A gathering to remember Ron and celebrate his life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Cobb Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2019