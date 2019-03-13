KIDDLE, Roger Humphrey:
At Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, on 9 March 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Marion. Dearly loved and loving father and father-in-law of Nicholas & Charlotte, and Simon & Susan. Loved Grandpa of Cheyne, Ben, and Maya. Messages to "the Kiddle family" c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Roger's life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr Willis & Aro Sts, Wellington, on Monday 18 March 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019