Rodney Barnes (Rod):
Of Raumati Beach. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 17 March 2019. In his 81st year. Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Loved father and father-in-law of Simon & Anna, and Phil. Loved Grandfather of Amelia, Charlotte, and Nicholas; Sam and Meg. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marylyn & Barrie Smith, and the late Rev. David Clark; Kay and the late Ken Cramer, Margaret (dec), and Dorothy (dec). Much admired uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the staff at Ward 6 East, Wellington Hospital for their compassionate care. A private family service for Rod has taken place.
